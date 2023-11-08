Lola, thanks to Claudia, has learned that her daughter Malena has suffered a serious motorcycle accident and is hospitalized in critical condition. Without hesitation, the dressmaker immediately went to the hospital, making it clear to everyone that the only thing she cares about is her daughter.

Meanwhile, Pelayo, worried about the possible consequences of his granddaughter’s visit, has gone to the supermarket to tell Manolita everything that happened.

At that crucial moment, the woman received a phone call from Marcelino. Shocked and afraid of worrying him more, Manolita chose to remain silent, but it was Pelayo who took the initiative and revealed what was happening.

Malena’s situation in the hospital has deeply impacted Marcelino, who has made the decision to take a plane and return home to reunite with his family in this time of anguish.

Furthermore, the man has supported his daughter’s decision: “Leave her, she feels she should be by Malena’s side.”