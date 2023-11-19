Lola Rodríguez has said that she was studying psychology on an Erasmus in Lisbon when Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi decided to trust her with the Veneno project.

“The experience was incredible and changed my life completely,” the Canarian confessed about the opportunity that presented itself to her when she stepped into the shoes of Valeria Vegas in the series Veneno.

Lola Rodríguez is moved when she thinks about how lucky she has been to meet the couple, “not everyone is lucky enough to meet two people who trust you like that,” the actress said about Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi.