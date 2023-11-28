The director, Aaron Moorhead, has explained what Loki’s true ending would have been like with a more tragic path of redemption and sacrifice

“In the ‘Loki’ universe, every decision has immense weight, and the ending is no exception“. With these words, Aaron Moorhead, one of the star directors of Marvel’s ‘Loki’ series on Disney+, immerses us in an astonishing revelation. Weeks after experiencing the emerald ending of the second season, Moorhead opens a window to what could have been: an alternative ending that would have completely changed the fate of our cunning god of deception.

The critical decision: Destroy to be reborn

This surprising information emerged in ‘Marvel Assembled’, a documentary series that takes us behind the scenes of the Marvel cinematic universe. The latest installment, not yet available on Disney+ Spain, focuses on the second season of ‘Loki’. In it, Moorhead and his partner Justin Benson reveal that the original ending of the series was very different: Instead of the destruction and restoration of the Temporal Loom, the god would simply save the Loom and ascend to the throne.

But this ending lacked something crucial: sacrifice. “We knew something wasn’t right.“explains Moorhead. “Loki saving the Loom and ascending to the throne didn’t have the element of sacrifice that the series required.” This perception led to a critical decision: the God of Lies had to destroy the Loom and take on massive responsibility. A twist that was not only necessary for the plot, but essential for the character’s redemption arc.

Loki’s redemption beyond the throne

‘Loki’ season 2 focuses on his search for a glorious purpose, a journey that leads him to be part of the AVT. But the moment to renounce everything arrives and with it, a deep reflection on its true essence. “Loki had always wanted to be king, but his true nature is that of a benevolent gardener,” Moorhead notes. “Do not govern the garden, take care of it so that it flourishes on its own.” This revelation changes the perspective on the hero, showing us a more complex and evolved character.

This decision not only redefines the ending of the series, but raises intriguing possibilities for Loki’s future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “I can’t speculate on what this means for the future,” Moorhead concludes, leaving fans mired in speculation and theories about the fate of one of Marvel’s most beloved and complex characters.

Everything that Loki has left for the future of Marvel Studios

Continuing with the analysis of the shocking ending and its potential impact on the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), we find ourselves facing a horizon of infinite possibilities. The end of ‘Loki’ not only changed its own destiny, but also opened new narrative avenues for the MCU. With Loki’s destruction and rebuilding of the Temporal Loom, a significant precedent has been established: Manipulation of time and reality now plays a central role in Marvel stories.

This narrative decision has enormous implications. It could mean the introduction of multiple realities and alternate universes, giving Marvel Studios the freedom to explore bolder and more diverse stories. With the second season of ‘Loki’, the way has been paved for a more complex and layered narrative, where characters may face alternative versions of themselves or completely new realities.

Besides, This ending establishes Loki as a key character in the MCUnot just as a villain or antihero, but as someone capable of significantly influencing the course of events in the universe. Loki’s transformation from ambitious would-be king to ‘benevolent gardener’ suggests deeper, more significant role in future plots.

The end of the series has left Marvel fans in a state of expectation and curiosity. With every decision and every turn, Marvel Studios continues to expand its universe in innovative and exciting ways.ensuring that fans of these stories are constantly kept on the edge of their seats, eager to discover what surprises await them in the next chapter of this vast and fascinating universe.