Tom Hiddleston has shared his desire to be able to create several encounters between Loki and some of the Marvel Studios superheroes

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has become an intricate tapestry of stories and characters, but even in this vast cosmos, there are encounters that have yet to materialize. Tom Hiddlestonthe charismatic actor behind Lokithe Norse deity of deception, shares her aspirations for yet-to-be-realized encounters in the Marvel universe.

Loki and the pending interactions: A journey through the MCU

Since his debut in “Thor” (2011), Hiddleston has embodied the cunning God of Lies in multiple installments of the MCU, including his participation in iconic films such as “The Avengers” and “Thor: Ragnarok.” Despite his presence for more than a decade, there are characters with whom Loki has not yet crossed paths. In a conversation with ComicBook.com, Hiddleston reveals these aspirations.

“I think that Loki never met the Guardians“Hiddleston reflects. “That could have been fun. I think I would have found them intriguing.” In addition to the Guardians of the Galaxy, he mentions Spider-Manthe Winter Soldier, Bucky and Sam, as potentially fascinating encounters.

The confrontation with Doctor Strange in “Thor: Ragnarok” left Loki at a disadvantage, something Hiddleston remembers with interest. “Loki and Strange is an interesting combination,” he says. “In Ragnarok, I would say it is a point to Doctor Strange based on that interaction.”

What’s next for Loki?

With the end of “Loki” season 2, the character could find himself exploring even more of the multiverse, especially considering who now controls all timelines and possibly crossing paths with more MCU heroes. Fans speculate about a reunion with Thorbut the possibility also arises of a meeting with his sister Hela, with the purpose of changing something from his past or altering the reality he lived with his brother and father.

The second season follows the character fighting for the soul of the Temporary Variation Authority. Accompanied by Mobius, B-15, and a cast of new and returning characters, Loki delves into an increasingly dangerous multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes, and the truth about the free will and glorious purpose.

The star cast includes Sophia Di Martino, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, among others. Justin Benson, Aaron Moorhead and Dan Deleeuw direct episodes, under the pen of the head writer, Eric Martin.

The evolution of Loki’s character

In recent years, the Asgardian god has undergone a remarkable evolution, going from a villain to a complex and multifaceted antihero. This transformation has been well received by fans, who have enjoyed seeing the different facets of his personality. With the new season, we hope to delve even deeper into his character, exploring his motivations and internal conflicts.

Loki, played by Hiddleston, has not only left an indelible mark on the MCU, but also on the popular culture. His charisma and complexity have made him one of the most beloved and emblematic characters in the Marvel universe. His influence extends beyond the movies, inspiring comics, merchandise, and a dedicated fan base.

Before the premiere of the new season, the expectations and fan theories are at an all-time high following the end of the season and presumably the series, as The same actor has commented that he hopes to be able to say goodbye to the character. Many expect to see him in unexpected situations and epic confrontations. Anticipation for possible crossovers and new character dynamics keeps the fan community active and speculative.