The actor has shared some secrets from filming and the exciting closure that has been given to Loki and possibly his character after 14 years since his first appearance in Thor

The Marvel universe has been a ever-expanding tapestry, woven with threads of epic stories and unforgettable characters. At the center of this fascinating cosmos lies Loki, the God of Deception, masterfully played by Tom Hiddleston. Following the end of the actors’ strike, Hiddleston appeared on “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon to talk about the recent season of and its exciting finale.

A spectacular end to the season with Loki and his search for purpose

The end of the second season of “Loki” is not just another chapter; is he closing of a cycle that extends across six films, twelve episodes and fourteen years of life. Hiddleston, who began his career in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) at the age of 29, now 42, reflects this impressive career in his character. As he revealed on the show, the final episode, titled “Glorious Purpose,” revisits and deepens themes and versions of Loki that have evolved throughout the series and the MCU.

The series is more than a superhero adventure; is a reflection on purpose and identity. In the first season, Mobius, played by Owen Wilson, confronts Loki with the falsity of his initial “glorious purpose,” triggering a journey of self discovery and change after a conversation with He Who Remains. Hiddleston shares how this journey resonates with the universal struggles of identity and free will, elements that have given the series unique depth.

An ending that links universes

For fans who have already seen the season two finale, Hiddleston’s words take on special meaning. Loki not only achieves a deeper understanding of yourselfbut it also becomes a crucial focal point in the Multiverse.

At the end of the season, we see Loki taking on the responsibility of repairing the Loom of Time, his clothes dissolving from temporal radiation, but his magic growing and reforming him with a new suit and horns. His journey culminates in an act of supreme power, where He gathers all the threads of the multiverse, weaves them into his cloak, and holds them in his hands.placing itself at the center of all time.

What’s next in the MCU?

This season not only closes a chapter in Loki’s life, but also sets the stage for future stories in the MCU. Following the events of the first season and his appearance in “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” Loki has embarked on this second season in a new adventure to avoid the collapse of reality. Together with Mobius and facing the consequences of Sylvie’s actions, Loki is positioned at the center of Marvel’s Multiverse Saga.

Tom Hiddleston has taken Loki through a remarkable transformation, from an arrogant and ambitious villain to a multidimensional character searching for his true purpose. This evolution reflects a rich and complex narrative that has captured the imagination of MCU fans. The season two finale of “Loki” isn’t just an exciting finale to a series; it’s a milestone in the history of the MCU, a turning point that promises even more exciting adventures on the horizon. But what does it leave us the bitter taste of a farewellthat of one of the most important heroes of the recent Marvel cinema and we hope that everything is part of his “lies.”