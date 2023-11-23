Loki star Tom Hiddleston explains the epic meaning behind his final line in season two!

Warning SPOILERS. The Loki season 2 finale left us speechless, with the God of Mischief ascending to godlike status as the “God of Time,” an omnipotent being who controls the core of the Multiverse.

In an act of epic sacrifice, Loki destroyed the Loom of Time, choosing to free those trapped in the Sacred Timeline and unleash an expansive multiverse, even as it comes with the burden of saying goodbye to his loved ones. That is why he says: “I know what kind of God I must be to you. For all of us”.

Actor Tom Hiddleston unraveled the meaning behind this final line by relating it to the film Thor (2011), his first appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“‘I know what I want. I know what kind of god I need to be. For you. For all of us’ It’s the phrase Loki says to Odin at the end of Thor, and it is: it’s a desperate plea for approval and validation. It is a cry for help from a son who feels like he doesn’t belong, and it doesn’t work, and it’s heartbreaking.”

“This time, it’s… This Loki has lived through that moment and understands something much deeper, and it just felt like: Now I really understand. Now I understand what I have to do. “It’s not about me, it’s about you.”

