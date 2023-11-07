One of Loki’s producers has confirmed a brutal secret about Kang and the TVA that we already suspected.

The second season of Loki has taken us even deeper into the intriguing and twisted inner workings of the Temporal Variation Authority (TVA)! But also, in the fourth episode, we explored the depths of the relationship between the version of Kang (He Who Remains) and Ravonna Renslayer, which shed light on their mysterious collaboration in the Multiversal War.

One of the most surprising moments came when it was revealed that He Who Remains removed Ravonna Renslayer’s memories, a twist that strongly suggests that this event was the starting point of the Kang variant’s (Jonathan Majors) transformation into the front of the TVA.

In a revealing interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Loki head writer and executive producer Eric Martin delved into the TVA’s well-kept secrets and He Who Remains’ central role in this dark enigma.

Now the great theory we had has been confirmed.

What many fans had suspected was confirmed: that we were witnessing the birth of He Who Remains’ cunning ploy to hide behind the Time Guardians, maintaining their absolute control over the TVA through these memory wipes.

This is how Eric Martin explains it: “100 percent. That’s the microcosm moment of what he did to the entire TVA. He erases everyone’s minds after using them to rise to power. He used Renslayer. She thought they were partners of hers, but he wiped her mind. The way he was going to be able to retain power is to create this façade and then he stays in the End Times Citadel to observe it all.”

“The way I approached it was to ask what happens when there is a power vacuum. When the dictator has been overthrown, you end up in a situation where you say: You break it, you buy it, and that’s the world. We are living in the now. The system has collapsed, and now, there is only chaos and chaos. You have a lot of problems that you could have predicted, and you have a lot that you couldn’t have predicted at all. “That’s what happens in those scenarios.”

Jonathan Majors as Kang in Marvel

“You can’t predict exactly how it’s going to go, but there will be factions fighting over things. It is something that is seen throughout history. So I really approached it that way. There are a lot of problems they have to face, and they don’t necessarily know which ones are the biggest yet. They are discovering them as they go. “They are trying to keep their head above water and hoping they can survive long enough to form the new system and make it somewhat better than the last regime.”

