With the discovery of his new powers, Loki seems less and less like the God of Deception and more like a Beyonder.

Loki has slipped out of the shadows to capture our attention once again. In the latest television feat, the God of Mischief has gained unprecedented mastery over his ability to slip through time, allowing him to rewrite history. This twist in his redemption arc not only enhances the mythical figure of him, but also reverberates echoes of an omnipotent character well known to Marvel fans: Beyonder. The penultimate chapter of Loki introduces us to a Tom Hiddleston who, armed with this new power, could be emerging as the MCU version of this entity capable of shaping and manipulating the multiverse at will.

The echoes of a Beyonder

The character is an entity from the pages of Marvel who since the 1980s has been weaving the lines of the multiverse with his cosmic fingers, leaving his mark on countless plots. His debut as an antagonist in Secret Wars marked a before and after, not only because of the magnitude of the story but also because of the introduction of a character who, from his “Beyond” dimension of the multiverse, summons heroes and villains to a battlefield. interdimensional.

The Asgardian God’s ability to alter reality raises the intriguing possibility that he may be the one to take on the mantle of the Beyonder within the MCU. With the imminent movie Avengers: Secret Wars, the ground is fertile for speculation about this fusion of characters.

Who is Beyonder in Marvel comics?

But who really is this character in Marvel mythology? This being, belonging to a species of omnipotent and shape-shifting beings, has reinvented itself several times over the decades, taking on everything from the form of Steve Rogers to that of an altruistic human. And since his first memory, marked by an explosion that granted him interdimensional freedom, the Beyonder has been both a destroyer and an observer of humanity and its chaos.

Moving forward in time to the present day, the MCU has woven its own version of these cosmic events, with Loki at the heart of the plot. The Disney+ series, which takes place after “Avengers: Endgame,” has deeply explored the transformation of Loki, who has evolved from his villainous role into something more complex and nuanced.

Marvel’s multiverse

As for Beyonder, he has been no stranger to television adaptations. From his appearance in Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur to the animated series Marvel’s Avengers: Secret Wars, his presence has been a constant, outlining the mischievous and sometimes enigmatic character he shares with Loki.

The fusion of both characters presents a narrative rich in possibilities. Not only does it allow for a crucial character to be integrated into the multiverse in an organic way, but it also offers a fresh challenge to the essence of what it means to be Loki. The potential to surprise and captivate audiences is immense, especially when considering the possibility that Loki, in his new form, will try to save the universe with the power of friendship and, perhaps, a little mischief.

The finale of season 2 of the God of Deception series premieres this Friday on Disney+, promising to be a decisive chapter in the expansion of the MCU and in the evolution of a character who has managed to win the hearts of fans.

The plot thickens

As we prepare for the big premiere, we reflect on the layers of complexity these developments add to the character of the Asgardian God. Since his first appearance, he has been a figure of constant transformation, a mirror of the intricate lines that make up the multiverse itself. Just as the Beyonder has toyed with the destinies of heroes and villains, Loki is preparing to take on a role that could change the rules of the game.

The expectation grows and the theories multiply. Is Loki really the new incarnation of this legendary entity in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? The answer, woven into the plots of the series and the comics, will soon be revealed before the eyes of millions of viewers eager to discover the next chapter in the saga of the God of Mischief. Will he be the one to guide the multiverse towards a new destiny? On Friday, all eyes will be on Disney+, where the story will continue.