The Loki series on Disney+ changes everything we know about the MCU since Avengers: Endgame.

This article includes spoilers for the Loki series. The Disney+ series starring Loki es one of the few productions that is staying afloat in a UCM that is being questioned. Now, Loki has been given a new power that could forever change everything we know about the UCM, one that breaks all time travel rules established thus far. As shown in the fifth episode of season 2 of Lokithe character played by Tom Hiddleston was once again suffering from his time-hopping problem that he had seemingly gotten rid of in the season premiere.

Nevertheless, Loki ends up finding a way to control this new abilitygranting him an incredibly new power of personal time travel unlike anything seen before in the world. UCM Until now. Loki has been able to master time jumping and can now travel throughout the timeline itself at his complete will. This is a quite revolutionary new power for Loki with ramifications that increase exponentially considering how the time travel of the UCM in the past.

The time jump Loki It was originally seen more as a curse that involuntarily sent him back and forth in his timeline than as a tool that could be taken advantage of. Now it has become a new ability that Loki can use whenever he wants. Loki can rewrite any timeline, going back in time to undo everything that happened in the present, creating a potential new present and future. However, this has a very obvious problem: goes against the time travel rules established in Avengers: Endgame.

If the new control Loki about his control of time travel is maintained in the long term in the UCM, he will essentially be a much more powerful character than any other hero. Unlike what is stated in Endgame, Loki You can go back in time to rewrite your own timeline and not create a new one as we thought until now.

The possibilities that Loki can do now are amazing, although the main idea is that you apparently now have access to an infinite number of events that are part of your life. Now that rumors about the return of old characters have become stronger than ever, it is possible that Loki to explain the return of dead or missing characters for a long time, although it is just a theory.

