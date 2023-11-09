The penultimate chapter of the second season of Loki has introduced us to a team of “heroes” who could be a hit in the MCU

Loki and his peculiar Temporal Variation Authority (TVA) family have burst onto the MCU scene with an unspoken promise: the replacement of the Guardians of the Galaxy is assured. Not for anything, but because The end of the second season of Loki has left us clear clues of a cosmic future full of multiversal possibilities. With a team made up of time variants and connoisseurs, a new chapter opens in the vast narrative of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Tom Hiddlestonresuming his role as the God of Deception, has not only evolved from villain to hero, but has also placed himself at the head of a group that has already shown in season 2 of Loki its potential to guard the ends of the cosmos.

Loki’s Rise of the “Losers”

The Asgardian, along with Mobius M. Mobiusinterpreted by Owen Wilson, Sophia Di Martino in the role of Sylvie, Wunmi Mosaku como Hunter B-15, Eugene Cordero giving life to Casey and Ke Huy Quan like Ouroboros, aka OB, have formed a team as disparate as it is charming. Almost all of them, except the God of Lies and Sylvie, come from the ranks of the TVA, giving them intimate knowledge of time and the universe. This background is key to facing concepts incomprehensible to the average mortal.preparing them for their role as the new protectors of the cosmosa position previously occupied by the Guardians of the Galaxy.

The story of these characters is not free of tragedy, all torn from their lives by He Who Remains and became TVA personnel. Like the Guardians, Loki’s team began in this villainous cinematic universe and has found a sense of belonging and family in their new bonds, however unusual.

A multiversal future at stake

The end of season 2 will return us to the moment before the Time Loom catastrophe, rebuilding the team of heroes after having been dispersed across their divergent timelines. Their success in repairing the damage to the Temporal Loom could be decisive for the Multiverse Saga, opening the curtain to new adventures where we could even witness a meeting between Mobius y Thor.

Loki has established his place in the MCU more surely than ever, and the anticipation of his presence in future installments is sweet bait for fans. The last episode will be released in the early hours of Thursday to Friday offering a visual and narrative feast that promises to keep us on the edge of our seats.

The clues are there: The successor of the Guardians is among us. Loki season 2 has not only served as a bridge between sagas, but has sown the seed of a new era of cosmic heroes. With a team that has managed to capture our sympathies and a season finale that promises more than simple answers, the series invites us to look at the starry sky of the MCU with a question: What adventures will this new set of multiversal protectors have in store for us?

The answer, without a doubt, awaits in the next installments of this universe that never stops expanding, inviting us to explore every corner of its vastness with the excitement of a child discovering his favorite comic. The saga continues, and with it, our inexhaustible curiosity for the heroes who, despite their flaws and dubious pasts, teach us that even in the darkest corners of the universe, there is always room for redemption and hope.