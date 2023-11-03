The memory of Avengers: Infinity War remains very powerful. If not, ask them in the last episode of the Loki series.

They have compared Loki to Avengers: Infinity War. (We warn of spoilers for the new episode of the television series) The latest episode of the Marvel series has been officially released on Disney+ and fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are reacting strongly to the latest installment of the adventures of the God of Lies and Deception.

The end of the second season of Loki is approaching, as Tom Hiddleston’s story on Disney+ is inexorably approaching its expected end. While Marvel Studios TV series advances the Multiverse Saga, the world was eagerly waiting to see how this week’s episode was going to play out. And it seems that memories of Avengers: Infinity War have been unleashed among fans.

The memory of the brutality of Thanos’ snap

After the cliffhanger of the fourth episode of Loki, the arrival of episode 5 received strong feelings on social networks. After all, It didn’t take long for viewers of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to be left speechless and compare what happened to Avengers: Infinity War.. Like last week, episode 5 didn’t tease too much about what’s to come. Ultimately, Marvel Studios is keeping the ending a secret and how it sets up the future of their universe’s timeline.

Spoilers for Loki S2 episode 5

I’M GETTING INFINITY WAR FLASHBACKS AND I DON’T LIKE IT OH MY GOD THIS IS INSANE #Loki pic.twitter.com/GYkzYWk4HO — Jack (-_•) (@captaincupkicks) November 3, 2023

“I have had flashbacks of Avengers: Infinity War,” fans have said after seeing Loki 2×05. Of course, he makes all the sense in the world. After all, during the episode we have seen how a lot of different characters fall apart in this branching world of Marvel Studios. The memory of what happened after Thanos’ snap is the immediate response of our brain. It is logical. What the Mad Titan did marked an entire generation. We can never forget it.