Forget about the famous post-credit scenes: now what they take are the audios. What you are reading. The last chapter of Loki, broadcast last week, has left us a nice message at the end that perhaps many have not paid attention to. The most curious thing of all is that this is not the first time Marvel has done this. And in Avengers: Endgame they already gave us another similar one…

A heart-stopping chapter with a surprise ending

We are at the doors of end of the second season of Loki and things couldn’t look worse for our protagonist. Luckily, right at the end of episode 2×05 we have seen that the God of Deception has finally been able to control his walks through time, which leaves the door open for our hero to know how to remedy it in the sixth and final chapter. to the chaos and destruction in which everyone is immersed.

We believed that with that closure we didn’t need anything else, however, the people at Marvel Studios had a surprise prepared for us: an audio after the credits of the chapter in which you can hear the phrase “You died, insert a coin, LOSER!” either “You have died. Insert a coin, LOSER!» -if you see it dubbed into Spanish.

Maybe saying that doesn’t mean anything to you, but the truth is that it is related to a scene that occurs in the middle of the chapter, as indicated on Screenrant. It’s about the moment when Loki and Sylvie go to a bar to talk about why he wants to save the TVA. In the close-up (and blatant) shot you can see a arcade video game machine with the title Zaniac! (based on the film starring Brad Wolfe in episode 2) whose game over message has the same voice as the one with which the aforementioned phrase is later sung. Clearly, he belongs in that game.

Had you realized?

It’s not the first time it happens

As we already told you, although it is not usual, it is not the first time that Marvel has done something similar – but not the same. We have to go back in time and look at Avengers: Endgame to find a similar nod. On that occasion it was not even a phrase, but simply a sound: that of Iron Man’s armor (played by Robert Downey Jr.) at the end of the film as a tribute to this great superhero. If we are strict, therefore, we could say that it is the first phrase heard podcredits in the history of the UCM.

These are details that, although they are not going to be transcendental for the course of the plot nor are they at the level of Marvel’s famous post-credit scenes, they provide that touch that manages to connect with the audience and make them smile.

Interpretations of what you want mean The phrases are very diverse and this is not the time to go into them either, although they could be a reference to the times we try to play something and lose, in the same way that Loki has tried to save the TVA until now without success. Be that as it may, there is only one chapter left to see if he is finally as loser as he seems or not.