Last Friday, Disney+ premiered the final episode of Loki, the series Marvel Cinematic Universe where Tom Hiddleston He has enjoyed absolute prominence as the God of Deception. Well, maybe we shouldn’t use that title anymore.

When Loki understands that he can only save the branches of time from the plans of The one who remains Replacing him at the end of time and literally grabbing the branches of time himself, his role in the fabric of the MCU changes forever.

Loki has become one of the most powerful characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, although Tom Hiddleston has announced that the series marks his farewell to the character after more than a decade giving him life.

The fact is that Loki has left behind the title of God of Deception in the MCU, and Marvel has celebrated it with a new Funko Pop figure! which represents his new role at the end of time, both visually and with respect to the title given to him: Dios Loki.

Loki reaches a new level of divinity in the MCU

The absolute control that Loki can exert over life from this “new Yggdrasil” that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has introduced at the end of the series makes him one of the most powerful characters in all of Marvel.

The Funko Pop! figure The God Loki presents him where he remains at the end of the series, sitting on his throne at the end of time, from where he silently observes the different timelines.

Funko

It remains to be seen how this affects the narrative of the Marvel Cinematic Universe going forward, since Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) was destined to become the great villain of the Multiverse Sagabut the actor’s problems could make Marvel distance itself until the situation is clarified.

What did you think of the ending of Loki? Did you like the new position that the character occupies in the UCM at the end of the season? serie?