He Marvel Cinematic Universe It has undoubtedly been a franchise that, since the release of Iron Man in 2008, completely changed the film genre of superhero films.

Interweaving countless films has been one of the factors why they have been such box-office hits, and why their protagonists have become the highest-paid actors in Hollywood.

For those who have missed some of the MCU (Marvel Cinematographic Universe) films, it usually sounds terrifying to enter this world, since to fully understand a recent Marvel film you would have to have sufficient context. And if that was not enough, When Disney acquired Marvel, the platform began creating original series that follow the story of characters who were not given enough prominence in the films.

If I may speak in the first person, here I come in, who until recently had seen only a couple of Marvel movies against my will. However, in 2021 the series “Wandavision” was released, a quite interesting proposal where two secondary characters from the MCU, Wanda and Vision, pay tribute to sitcoms from different eras. Each episode is inspired by a different decade, a fascinating concept. However, to understand one hundred percent, context would be needed.

To understand the reason for certain events in the series, you would have to see the 500 films (I don’t know how many there are) of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And what did I do? Well I saw them. I spent the same time that someone younger than me spends watching TikToks, and since I’m too old for the platform, I entered a universe of superheroes, romance, magic, and above all (what I like the most), villains.

But this isn’t about my evolution as a Marvel fan. It is about the evolution of one of the most beloved characters in the franchise: Loki.

A little context: Loki first appeared in the movie “Thor” as the evil (and more charismatic) brother of the God of Thunder. This story inspired by Norse mythology shows similarities with Shakespeare’s “Hamlet” and of course with “The Lion King.” A blonde older brother, preferred by everyone, with unbreakable morals, destined to be King, who is murdered by his younger sister, dark-haired, evil, motivated by envy.

Despite his countless attempts, Loki never manages to kill Thor, and after having betrayed him on multiple occasions and some failed attempts to conquer the world, Loki dies as a hero in Avengers Endgame. However, fortunately for fans, Loki’s story does not end there. In 2021 the series “Loki” premiered on Disney+which tells an alternative story in which the character fled in the movie “Avengers,” and from there a new plot of self-discovery develops.

During the first season of Loki we see the character played by Tom Hiddleston embark on his own adventures, and in the process transform from villain to anti-hero. Unlike superheroes, who give their lives in exchange for saving the human race, Loki becomes a character who performs actions considered “good” for personal purposes. A more human character you could say (although Loki is not human, he is a Norse God). Here Loki also finds love in a female version of himself, which could be considered a metaphor for his search for self-love. However, the second (and last) season of “Loki” the series was responsible for turning the character into the most powerful and evolved version of him.

The same series raises it. If an anti-hero is motivated by his personal goals, what motivates Loki to want to save the universe? The same character answers this question: the fear of being alone.

So, without wanting to reveal many spoilers, in the second season of “Loki”, he stops being an anti-hero who sees his own ends and becomes not only a hero, but a powerful God who without receiving merits saves the entire universe, in exchange for his eternal loneliness.

This ending is curious since Loki achieves what he always wanted, absolute power. However he loses what he didn’t know he needed, the company of those closest to him.

The end of “Loki” ends in a quite poetic way and can be transferred to the lives of us mortals, who are not superheroes and much less Norse Gods, but perhaps anti-heroes.

What motivates us? Is performing good actions motivated by the fear of being alone the right thing to do?

Loki did the opposite of Anne Hathaway in “The Devil Wears Prada.” He put duty before love, because it was the right thing to do. On the other hand, he fulfilled his lifelong dream (to be “all powerful”) at the cost of being alone.

Thank you for so much, Loki, and sorry for so little.

