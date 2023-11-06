Although fans and critics are really liking it, very few people are watching the Loki series.

The news has arrived that has left us speechless since season 2 of Loki, despite being a delight for both fans and critics, has a much lower audience than expected.

It is an undeniable fact that Marvel has been a giant in the world of entertainment, but is it losing its shine? The answer could lie in Loki’s unexpected season 2 performance. Although there is still one episode to be released, it is far below the first season or other series that can currently be seen.

A dramatic drop.

Nielsen, the authority on streaming ratings, casts an ominous shadow over Loki season 2. The numbers don’t lie! According to their data, the premiere of the second season of Loki recorded a 39% lower audience compared to the launch of season 1 in June 2021.

To put it in perspective, while the series’ 2021 debut attracted a staggering audience that racked up 731 million minutes of viewing, Season 2 only managed 446 million minutes of viewing.

Although these numbers may be surprising, they do not translate into a drop in quality. Season 2 of the Temporal Variation Authority (TVA) adventures of the God of Mischief has maintained an impressive 81% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with an average critical score of 7.35 out of 10. This means that, despite Despite the decline in viewership, the series remains a success in terms of quality.

Love Is Blind (Netflix) – 821 million minutes. Ahsoka (Disney+) – 575 million minutes. Just Murders in the Building (Hulu) – 563 million minutes. Beckham (Netflix) – 519 million minutes. Virgin River (Netflix) ) – 485 million minutes.Loki (Disney+) – 446 million minutes.Sex Education (Netflix) – 443 million minutes.Lupine (Netflix) – 436 million minutes.The Wheel of Time (Prime Video) – 430 million minutes minutes.Gen V (Prime Video) – 378 million minutes.

Marvel has been a pioneer in the superhero series universe, and this decline in viewership could be a sign that fans are exploring other options in the vast world of entertainment. So we will have to check how the film does in The Marvels and if it also loses viewers compared to other installments of the MCU.

The question that remains is: Will Marvel regain its throne as the undisputed king of superhero television? Only time will tell. While we look forward to seeing the end of the second season of Loki on Disney Plus.

