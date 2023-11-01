The Loki series could bring about a game changer in the MCU that would greatly benefit the character.

With only two episodes left of Loki, the Marvel Studios series, fans are immersed in a frenzy of theories and speculation about the fate of the God of Mischief in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The recent midseason trailer and some promotional art leaks have shed intriguing clues about Loki’s future, sparking a flurry of debates on social media.

These are the clues we have.

OH MY GOD???? #Loki pic.twitter.com/ypQo2UICnL — Short story | spit era | logi spoilers (@novellex) October 30, 2023

The promotional images reveal a new suit for the God of Mischief, but the most shocking thing is the appearance of mysterious green currents of energy that surround Loki in the Multiverse. What meaning do these flashes of power hide?

The mystery intensifies when Loki is observed in the Citadel of the One Who Remains, located at the end of time. The glowing cracks in the steps suggest that Loki could take on the role of Supreme Ruler, replacing Kang. However, he will not only rule a single sacred timeline, but he will become the ruler of the entire Multiverse.

This development represents a significant game changer, with implications that extend beyond the series. Since Loki could play a central role in upcoming MCU films, such as Avengers: Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars.

It’s important to remember that He Who Remains expressed his wish for Loki to replace him as guardian of the Sacred Timeline, and it seems that this wish is about to come true. However, given this character’s signature style, he’s bound to do it his own way, which could have repercussions on the entire Multiverse Saga.

The Loki series will continue to explore this fascinating narrative as the protagonists face a momentous battle for the fate of the Time Variation Authority.

Best of all, the show has an all-star cast, including Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Owen Wilson, Ke Huy Quan and Jonathan Majors. Let’s hope we can see them in more installments of the UCM.

Is the God of Mischief on track to unleash epic changes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Will Loki be the new ruler of the Multiverse? Share your thoughts and theories in the comments section.

