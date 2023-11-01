The cancellation of the Batgirl movie remains one of the strangest decisions in superhero cinema. Now we know more details.

Even though it was filmed and after spending a good amount of millions, they decided to cancel Batgirl. Something that cannot be explained, because it was a film destined to go directly to streaming, so it did not have to fight to attract viewers to the cinema and be profitable.

The exact reason is not known, but there are three fundamental factors. The first is that about 10 million dollars were needed to finish it and at that time Warner Bros. was merging with Discovery and they did not want to assume that cost. The second is that the arrival of James Gunn and Peter Safran as heads of DC Comics meant eliminating the entire DCEU and starting a new Cinematic Universe. Finally, the third is that when Michael Keaton’s Batman appeared as Batgirl’s mentor, it was thought that he could harm the movie The Flash, where we also see this hero. In the end, The Flash was a dismal failure.

Now, Loki composer Natalie Holt reacts to the cancellation of the film in which she also participated.

“Did you know? I just haven’t heard anything again. So much happened last year and I needed some time. I’ve had some time this summer to reflect on where I want to go and also creatively process the experiences I’ve been through, but I haven’t really heard anything. Then ask me next year, maybe. “I just put it away and I feel sad.”

“I really liked that project and I was working on it for a year with the directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. I also met Danny Elfman, who gave me approval to work on his Batman theme from 1989. So it’s just sad, and I also really wanted to make a movie. “I haven’t really had a big movie to work on yet, so I hope that day comes soon.” Reveals Natalie Holt.

