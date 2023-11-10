The final season of ‘Loki’ raises questions about Kang’s future as a main villain. What’s next in this multiversal entanglement?

With the end of the second season of “Loki”, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has taken an unexpected turn. The plot, focused on the God of Deception and his adventures, leaves us questioning the fate of Kang, the antagonist of the Multiversal Saga. Is Marvel considering a replacement for this crucial character?

Kang’s dilemma and the MCU

The actor Jonathan Majors, known for his role as Kang, faces significant legal challenges this month. Despite these complications, His performance in the recent season of “Loki” continues to be a pillar in the narrative. Majors, representing Victor Timely and He Who Remains, takes us through a labyrinth of possibilities and consequences in the Marvel cosmos.

While “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” has received a mixed response, the ending of “Loki” suggests a possible escape for the big bad. Will this change leave the Multiversal Saga without its main antagonist? The possibility of introducing a new enemy before the next “Avengers” films is up in the air, and with it, a potential change in the title of “The Kang Dynasty.”

Loki: Guardian of the multiverse

In crucial moments of the end, Loki prevents the planned reincarnation of He Who Remains, assuming his place in the Citadel at the End of Time. From there, he oversees the Multiverse, using his new temporal powers to keep those temporal branches alive, granting free will in the process.

On the other hand, Victor Timely does not receive the AVT Manual in his childhood, growing up as a harmless variant of Marvel’s next supervillain. Meanwhile, the AVT is closely monitoring the variants of El Que Permanecealthough there does not seem to be a big concern after the events of “Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.”

Kang: A closed chapter?

The cleverness of the series finale lies in its openness to future developments. If Majors is acquitted or Marvel decides to replace the actor, Kang could return. Although the Multiversal War remains an undefined threat, the reason for the incursions remains a mystery.

Kang, defeated by Ant-Man, and He Who Remains, shown to be a greater threat than the Comic Variants, seem to have fulfilled their role. Season 2 has unfolded as planned by He Who Remains, with the Asgardian suffering hundreds of years of torment to return to the starting point of the first season.. Now, with their plan to rule a Sacred Timeline gone, is it worth returning to these lesser villains like Immortus or Rama-Tut?

The possible villains of the multiversal future

Marvel’s narrative has always been rich with charismatic and powerful villains, and the next phase seems to be no exception. One of the most intriguing candidates is the High Evolutionary, a genetics genius with godlike ambitions.. Known for his experiments on living beings and his obsessive pursuit of perfection, this character has represented an immense challenge for the Guardians of the Galaxy in his third installment. The possibility of seeing this enigmatic character displaying his sinister ingenuity and advanced technology stirs expectations.

Annihilus: The Cosmic Menace

Another contender to occupy the The great villain’s throne is Annihilus, a ruthless being from the Negative Universe. His desire for conquest and destruction makes him a universal threat.. His weapon, the “Cosmic Control Rod,” gives him almost unlimited power, capable of challenging Marvel’s mightiest heroes. The inclusion of Annihilus could open the doors to epic stories of survival and resistance against a seemingly invincible enemy.

Immortus and Rama-Tut: The Faces of Kang

Finally, we cannot ignore Immortus and Rama-Tut, two facets of the multifaceted Kang. These characters, although connected to Kang, offer their own plots and nuances. Immortus, the time lord, and Rama-Tut, the time-traveling pharaoh, could provide thematic continuity to the Multiversal Saga, while exploring new angles and conflicts. Their ability to manipulate time and their historical knowledge make them formidable adversaries and would enrich the narrative fabric of the MCU with their calculating strategies and ambitions for temporal dominance.