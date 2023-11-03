Loki is forced to cross dying timelines in search of his friends, but nothing is as it seems.

Paradoxes take over the Loki series in the fifth episode of its second season. Giving us a key episode to understand the true heart of the AVT and where we come from. Marking the path of where we will go. Leaving us wanting to know how they solve the mess they’ve gotten themselves into. Definitely. This episode has been one of the most emotional of the entire series. And he is responsible for telling us the origin of many characters who have managed to penetrate deep into our hearts. All the time! Always! Time is running out. Or is it already over? Or will it end?

CRITICISM

I hate time travel. When in Avengers: Endgame They used time travel as a deux ex machina to save all those killed by Thanos’ snap and recover what was lost… It seemed like an easy resource to me. Functional. But it was still a crude imitation of the nonsense they had gotten themselves into. And the same thing usually happens in comics.

When they present an alternative dystopian future where everything ends badly for our protagonists and if they can include some memorable death, all the better… We all know that this future will never happen. That in the present our heroes will somehow manage to avoid that future at all costs. So as soon as they resolve the matter. That Timeline ceases to exist immediately.

Kang The Conqueror is the master of presenting large story arcs with a thousand implications and then resolving the issue right where the story begins and ending it before it begins. That’s what paradoxes have.

And the fifth episode of the second season of Loki embraces the temporal paradoxes after the explosive ending of the previous one that left us all with our asses twisted to launch us fully into a journey through all the dying timelines looking for the key to save the AVT from its catastrophic end.

Loki becomes the fundamental pillar in this adventure thanks to his ability to be out of sync with time.

Without wasting too much time… The God of Lies will take a tour of the different alternative timelines of The Sacred Timeline to look for his friends from the AVT and those who were present at the collapse of the Temporal Loom. In the process, we discovered the past of all the characters that we already knew from the AVT.

On the one hand we have Casey who we discover was one of the escapees from Alcatraz prison, B-15 shows us her most hospitable side by revealing that she was a Doctor at a hospital in New York; OB has a new life as a science fiction writer; while Don, whom we know as Mobius, is one of the most popular commercials in Cleveland jet ski sales and Sylvie tries to forget the AVT by leaving everything behind and returning to her comfort zone thinking that she will be safe from the temporary collapse but nothing more. far from reality…

Loki desperately tries to recruit variants of his old friends from the AVT to replicate the exact moment of the Temporal Loom’s collapse. However, not everything goes as he planned.

When Loki finally manages to bring together all the actors involved in the last act of the AVT and a spark of hope is lit… Entropy begins to consume everyone and everything. Without compassion. Swallowing life in darkness.

In his desperation. The Son of Laufey. He will discover that his temporal displacements and those that allowed him to go from one place to another in the Sacred Timeline and all the ramifications of it were not accidental and that it was he himself who controlled them. Loki shows off a new ability that in the comics he has always known how to use. Manipulate time.

Now we know the importance of this new Variant of Loki that arose precisely from one of the paradoxes that The Avengers created in Endgame when they visited The Battle of New York in 2012 to obtain some of the Infinity Stones. Everything is connected.

This episode has served above all to give us a moment that we were promised since the first season, such as seeing Mobius on a jet ski. But it has also helped us know where all those AVT agents come from, whom we have always seen in uniform and totally submissive to the cause of protecting The Sacred Timeline. Humanizing the Temporal Variation Agency like never before. While Loki becomes the living deux ex machina to solve the mess. Anyone would say that this episode has not been of much use. And I wouldn’t deny it. If not because they have shown us the past of the main characters of the series. With the consequences that this will imply. Of course.

At first I thought that Loki would end up as founder of the AVT and would even help He Who Remains create it by kidnapping his friends along the way… But in the end everything was much simpler and more emotional. Clearly this episode has been a tribute to the Wizard of Oz.

Because although Loki has known the Variants of his companions from the AVT and their true origin in the Timeline, we must not lose sight of the fact that they were not really them as we knew them.

That does not take away from the drama of the moment when entropy begins to crumble everything, creating a clear echo with the end of Infinity War where Earth’s Mightiest Heroes witnessed the death of half of the universe. In the end Loki has discovered that he has more power than he thought… And we return to the Time Travel paradox of Avengers: Endgame.

If it weren’t for that trip. This Loki Variant would never have escaped with the Tesseract putting it on the AVT’s radar. Thus triggering the events that led us to discover the truth behind He Who Remains, the AVT and the collapse of the Temporal Loom.

The God of Deception has discovered that he still has a lot to say in The Multiverse Saga. With this episode they leave everything ready to close the second season of Loki in style. What glorious purpose awaits Loki?

REFERENCES

LOKI’S INTRO

The intro of the episode already gives us a clue of what we will find when the letters that make up Loki’s name begin to disappear intermittently.

ENTROPY

Loki throughout the episode will face the shadow of entropy. The end of existence. The spaghettization is reproduced in this episode through realities and all the characters who end up falling prey to the temporal collapse.

This reminds us of one of the scenes in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania or when Mr. Fantastic was killed by Scarlet Witch in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. And of course at the end of Infinity War.

JOURNEY THROUGH THE MULTIVERSE

Loki, being out of synchronization with time, achieves something exceptional such as traveling between different timelines attracted by the aura of those with whom he shared his last moments before the collapse of the Temporal Loom. Loki is the constant of Marvel Studios!

ALCATRAZ

In this episode we discover the true past of Casey, the AVT’s pen-sucker par excellence, and to do so we travel to Alcatraz in 1962 where we will learn that Casey was one of the escapees from the fortified prison. In fact. In our reality, three prisoners escaped around that time, a historical fact; and their names were Clarence Anglin, John Anglin and Frank Morris, just like Casey.

LOKI’S ANATOMY

In one of his time jumps… Loki ends up in New York in 2012 where The Huntress B-15 shows her true past as a Doctor in a Hospital.

Pay attention because his last name is Willis.

In the comics, Loki had a friend named Verity Willis who could see behind all the lies of the God of Lies, which is why they got along so well. Possible wink?

DON MOBIUS

One of the best moments of the series is given to us in this episode when we discover Mobius’s past.

In reality the decorated AVT agent was a successful personal watercraft salesman in Cleveland named Don. He is a single father of two children. Kevin and Sean. One of them is a case while the other wants a pet snake. The parallels with Odin are more than evident. Maybe this is why Mobius hit it off so well with the Loki Variant when he first met him?

LABORATORY OF OB

The time paradoxes cause Loki to travel to a time when OB was a defenestrated science fiction writer with novels such as The Zartan Contingent or The Children of Yuren. Unspecified references to Los Eternos. And even how Loki’s new powers actually work.

If Doug’s laboratory in California sounds familiar to you, it is normal since the set they used as a stage is the same as the one in OB’s laboratory at AVT.

QUANTUM KINGDOM

Mobius there is a moment that mentions if it is safe where they are making direct reference to the Quantum Realm before being interrupted by OB.

ZANIAC

When Loki visits Sylvie in his timeline he discovers that she managed to escape the time collapse and does not want to do anything to go back. In the bar scene we can see an arcade machine with the ZANIAC video game. It seems that the film starring Brad managed to franchise and grow beyond the cinema.

INFINITY WAR

Loki finally manages to reunite everyone involved in the final scene of the collapse of the Temporal Loom, but not even with that does he achieve the irremediable advance of the entropy that engulfs everything, skewing the life of the newly reunited group, reminding us of one of the most shocking scenes in Marvel Studios. .

LOKI THE NEW LORD OF TIME

At the end of the episode, Loki realizes that time jumps have never been conditioned by where, or when, or why, but by who. Controlling temporary landslides. Loki decides to travel to the moment where everything went wrong.

Little is said about the fact that one of Loki’s abilities is to travel through time, but ask Thor and how the God of Deception has manipulated historical events throughout the ages to his benefit to align everything with his perfidious and evil plans. It was time!

Loki, with full control of his newly discovered abilities, promises to be key to solving the mess. And rewrite history. He has been born the God of Stories.

POST-CREDITS

This episode has a little post-credits surprise. It is not a scene but an audio from Zaniac’s arcade machine where we can hear Brad’s voice.

CONCLUSIONS

The fifth episode of the second season of Loki has helped us get to know a little more about the main actors involved in the temporal collapse and revealed the truth behind those AVT agents that we met at the beginning of the series.

In addition to discovering Loki’s new abilities. We could consider this episode a filler episode since the plot has not advanced much where we left off in the previous episode. And I won’t deny it.

The episode has only served for Loki, after so much time jump, to discover that within him he had an inherent ability such as being able to control time as he pleases.

The entire plot of the episode has been built around discovering that important detail that will serve as the deux ex machina to solve everything. Or not. We’ll see. Let’s not forget that Ravonna Renslayer is still in the Void. And to know what movements the Variants of He Who Remains are carrying out at this point.

What real repercussions will there be in this regard?

I hope they don’t end the season with the idea that everything was a dream from the beginning or any crazy moves. Keeping in mind that the AVT will appear in Deadpool 3, something tells me that everything won’t end like Aurora’s rosary. There is still hope! With Loki having finally found his glorious purpose.

A memorable end to the second season is expected and will surely leave us with the fly behind our ear until further notice.

What did you think of this episode?

You can watch the conclusion of Loki next Thursday/Friday on Disney+.