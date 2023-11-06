I have always been quite suspicious of ergonomic keyboards. No matter how well thought out they are to achieve maximum comfort (mechanically speaking), in general terms they are very ugly keyboards with a learning curve that forces many to abandon the attempt and return to the usual keyboard. But I have tried the Logitech Wave Keysand my perception has changed a lot about it.

Index

See all sections

A comfortable keyboard

Aesthetically, the hello of keys that he leaves in his wake is quite pleasant to see. This distribution of the keys has a very obvious reason, and it is to perfectly adjust to the placement of the fingers with respect to the placement of our hands. The keys in the area of ​​the index fingers are slightly higher in the center of the keyboard, and from that imaginary line, a cascade of keys is distributed on each side, progressively lowering in height.

Put like that, it seems like we have a mountain of keys in front of us, but that’s not the case. The curvature is smooth and without too much pronouncedbeing more evident to sight than to touch.

Logitech quality

The first thing that surprised us is the good touch offered by the keys. We would expect a keyboard of these characteristics to have switch-type keys with which to achieve a drier and more comfortable touch for keystrokes, but the manufacturer has decided to use membrane keys that are extremely silent.

The result is a very quiet keyboard and with a quite pleasant level of pressure that makes the work of writing a quite pleasant experience.

The quality of the device is up to the manufacturer’s standards, with quite durable and well-thought-out materials, such as the integrated handle, which offers a design with viscoelastic foam filling that collects the wrists very well, but with the passage of time we have seen how the fat of the hands end up leaving marks (at least in the graphite-colored model that we have been able to test).

The good news is that the material it is made of is very washableand with a damp cloth it is easy to clean.

Is it worth using a keyboard with these characteristics?

Whether you like them aesthetically or not, these keyboards have many benefits for our daily lives, especially if we spend many hours a day in front of the PC writing and working with the keyboard. The problem is that to use them correctly, the user must have the relevant skills that allow them to write with all the fingers of the hand, since if you are one of those who click key by key with the index fingers, neither this nor any other type of ergonomic keyboard will be suitable for you.

In my case, I do not have the ability to write correctly with all my fingers in 100% of the situations (I move my index fingers more than necessary), but I do use all my fingers quite a bit when writing. Considering my profile, using this keyboard has not been particularly difficult, and I have gotten used to it quickly without too many complications.

Details to improve

This Logitech Wave Keys works with two AAA batterieswhich may be great for some users, but in my step I would rather have an internal battery than be able to charge with a USB-C cable.

The device includes a Bolt receiver in the box that will allow you to connect the keyboard with 2.4 GHz technology, although you can also link it to your computer via Bluetooth, which is quite convenient, especially if we take into account that it is capable of storing a total of 3 profiles.

For the rest, it is an excellent keyboard highly recommended for those who write a lot on the PC, and with a price of 84,99 euros It can be yours to start writing comfortably.