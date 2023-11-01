With Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman leading the cast, Deadpool 3 has its theatrical release date scheduled for April 30, 2024, although everything depends on the actors’ strike.

There is no doubt that one of the most anticipated films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is Deadpool 3, as it represents the official incorporation of the mercenary with a mouth to this saga of films and series, again played by Ryan Reynolds.

Besides, the movie It also means the return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine after his epic ending in Logan, where it is understood that the actor is going to play a variant of the mutant.

This has been seen in photos from the filming of the film before the Hollywood actors called the strike, where we see a Wolverine more similar to the one in the comics as he is dressed in his characteristic yellow lycra suit.

Shawn Levy claims Logan is canon in Deadpool 3

With this hodgepodge of mutant movies, and now that the mercenary with a mouth is going to become part of the Cinematographic Universe of Marvelfans are wondering what other X-Men titles could be part of the canon.

With the open melon of the multiverses, in theory all Marvel movies are canon in the MCU just as we saw with the wall-crawler variants in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

However, the director of Deadpool 3, Shawn Levy, wanted to make it clear that the events of Logan They are completely canon in the new Marvel movieas pointed out Discussing Film. Of course, he has not specified how it can influence Ryan Reynolds’ new installment.

Aside from Reynolds and Jackman, the cast of Deadpool 3 features the return of Jennifer Garner as Electrain addition to having Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Matthew Macfadyen, Leslie Uggams, Stefan Kapicic, Rob Delaney, Brianna Hildebrand and Shiori Kutsuna, among others.

Deadpool 3 Its release date is scheduled for April 30, 2024 in movie theaters in Spain., as long as the actors’ strike is resolved as soon as possible. Do you want to star together with Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds in the new movie about the mercenary with a mouth?