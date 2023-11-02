The most anticipated return sparks theories about how the mutant saga will change after Logan and his new appearance in Deadpool 3

Have you ever thought about what it would be like unite two worlds that seemed closed? Well, Shawn Levy, the director of the long-awaited Deadpool 3, give us clues about how the Logan universe will be fundamental in this new delivery. The fans Deadpool and Wolverine are on the edge of their seats after confirming that Hugh Jackman will once again put on the adamantium claws to share the screen with Ryan Reynolds.

“Logan died in Logan. We won’t touch that,” these were Reynolds’ clear words when the question arose as to whether Jackman’s return would alter the character’s emotional farewell. However, Levy brims with enthusiasm, extolling James Mangold’s film as a key reference point for the team.

The reverence towards Logan

Levy openly declares: “I can’t wait for Deadpool 3 to come out because what I want most is to do interviews with Ryan and talk about our reverence for Logan“. It is a love and respect that the director and producer want the world to know. an admiration certainly, will be reflected in the plot of the third installment of Deadpool.

Furthermore, a recent rumor has shaken the networks: the plot of this new installment could focus on creating a multiversal army to fight the Kangs, and that’s where the claw mutant comes into play. Although it seems that Jackman’s Wolverine is not totally convinced, his story arc is emerging as one of the pillars of the film.

A title in the air

While the official title remains a mystery, Levy plays with the possibilities: “Deadpool vs Wolverine”, “Deadpool and Wolverine”, “Deadpool 3 with Wolvie”… What is certain is that the union of these two colossi promises to be more than a simple crossover: a fusion of respect and homage to the legacy of the last installment of the mutant, and a new adventure that could alter the course of their stories.

The Connection between the two franchises raises more questions than answers At this point, will the third installment of the mercenary be a turning point in Wolverine’s already iconic career? Or will it be a celebration that will keep the essence of Logan intact? Time and Shawn Levy they will have the last word.

In the meantime, keep your eyes on the screen and your fingers ready for more news. Because if we know one thing, it is that there is always a surprise waiting around the corner. And for those who seek revealing detailsthis is just the beginning of a story that promises mark a before and after in the world of ours favorite heroes.

The fusion of two titans on screen

The addition of Hugh Jackman is not just a nostalgic strategyit’s a master move in superhero narrative. This event marks a before and after in the way of telling stories in this genre so saturated with sequels and remakes. The mercenary with a mouth heart of gold (and a silver tongue), joins Wolverinethe warrior with a tortured soul and claws of steel, in what promises to be a titan battle that will transcend what has been seen so far.

The commitment to maintain the essence of the clawed mutant suggests that the film will not only seek unbridled action and acid humor, but also a sense of emotional depth which was celebrated at Wolverine’s farewell. The complexity of both charactersnow united in the same film, offers fertile ground for explorations of character and development that could enrich the fabric from the Marvel cinematic universe. With this, Deadpool 3 not only aspires to be another film of the genre, but also one work that honors his legacy and mark one new era for the characters.