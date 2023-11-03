In this guide we show you the location of all the Hollow Knight larvae and the rewards for finding all 46.

The world of Hallownest is full of secrets and collectibles, in this Hollow Knight guide we will focus on the green larvae that we can find on the map. Some NPCs that will appear enclosed in glass vessels. We will not be able to interact with them, we can only break the vessels with the stinger and thus they will return to the larva father in the Forgotten Crossings.

There’s a total of 46 larvae spread throughout the mapHowever, some will be hidden behind secret areas, destructible walls or we will need some skill such as the moth wing cape or mantis claws. Below we show you all maps, by zones, with all the larvae in the game.

Larvae on Howling Cliffs

Larvae in Forgotten Crossings

Larvae on Green Path

Larvae in Fungal Wastelands

Larvae in Cloudy Canyon

Larvae in Crystal Summit

Larvae in City of Tears

Larvae in Jardines de la Reina

Larvae in Rest Lands

Larvae in royal canals

Larvae in Deep Nest

Larvae in Cuenca Antigua

Larvae in Limit of the Kingdom

Rewards

He Father Larva will give us a geo reward for each larva we rescue. usually. A reward that will increase little by little, no matter what larva it is, it goes by quantity. Every certain number of larvae, in the 5th, 10th, 16th, 23rd, 31st, 38th and 43rd we will receive special items. Remember that this is located west of the Forgotten Crossings.

Level 5: Mask fragment.Level 10: Larva songLevel 16: Rotten eggLevel 23: Sello de HallownestLevel 31: Mineral pallidoLevel 38: king idolLevel 43: Larvafly Elegy

If you need to answer other questions about Hollow Knight, we have a frequently asked questions section.

