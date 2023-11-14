The words of the well-known manager on the situation of the Neapolitan club and on the possible next coach

Pietro Lo Monacosports manager, gave an interview to Radio Goallive on Kiss Kiss Napoli, and spoke about the situation of De Laurentiis’ club.

Lo Monaco on the Napoli situation

“The Naples disaster has a name and surname and must be searched for on the property. The prospects, after last year, were different, while everything was blown away. The director, the coach, the athletic trainer, the marketing manager and the strongest defender in the championship have left. None of this makes logical sense. Empoli is a team aiming for salvation and had stronger aggression than Napoli. I can also forgive those who make mistakes and ruin everything because they don’t know the subject, but I cannot forgive those who have been in football for years. New coach? I don’t like hearing about ferrymen, Napoli is alive on all fronts. It would be a huge mistake to think of finishing the year since everything is now lost. Tudor? At the moment there aren’t many alternatives, I don’t know Tudor well but they tell me of a coach who has a certain pulse.”