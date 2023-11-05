Llum Barrera and Goyo Jiménez’s time at Password is being spectacular. The comedians are making us enjoy their particular way of giving clues but, in addition to making us laugh, they are doing everything possible to help the contestants take home money.

Joan managed to beat Mara and was the participant who made it to the final round. He wanted to start playing with Goyo Jiménez, with whom he has scored five hits. The comedian started off boldly and said the first four words in one go and without hesitation. He couldn’t have had a better start!

Llum’s challenge was to do exactly the same as his partner and the actress has started just as well as him. Inspector, Jesús, kilo and brutón has guessed them, but the lottery is stuck. Will he manage to say the word before time runs out? Play the video above and find out!