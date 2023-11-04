Llum Barrera and Goyo Jiménez are the guests who attended Password tonight. The two are giving us unique and hilarious moments, bringing to each round the humor that characterizes them. And they’re not doing it wrong!

Eduardo, one of tonight’s contestants, commented at the beginning of the program that one of his dreams is to visit Okinawa with his mother. Llum Barrera has kept that detail and, in addition to joking about it on several occasions, he wanted to use it when giving clues for the word suckling pig.

Goyo Jiménez was the first to play and, as a clue, he told his partner piglet, but she did not catch the reference. Llum Barrera wanted to take advantage of the rebound and said Segovia, but seeing that Eduardo was slow to respond, the actress blurted out: “Have you traveled or do you just want to go to Cochinawa?”

Cristina Pedroche has scolded, laughing, Llum Barrera for having given a clue that was too obvious and with the root of the word hidden. But what a great moment he has given us! Play the video and watch it again!