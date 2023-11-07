A few days before it takes place in Mexico The Good End 2023people are attentive to the discounts and promotions with which you can buy your products in the cheapest season of the year.

If you are one of the users of Liverpool stores, you should prepare your wallet. Here we present a list of banks that will offer months without interest so that your purchases go as expected.

Monthly purchases without interest are one of the best options to pay, especially because they help build a good credit history, as long as, of course, you are punctual with payments, in addition to sometimes also participating in promotions.

These are the cards that will participate with interest-free months in Liverpool in this Buen Fin 2023

Liverpool Banco Azteca Banorte Citibanamex HSBC Inbursa Nu Santander Scotiabank departmental card This year, customers will be able to enjoy Buen Fin in physical stores or online from November 17 to 20.

*Stay up to date with the news, join our WhatsApp channel

OF

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions