Today the cheapest weekend of the year begins, Buen Fin 2023. Many people use their cards as payment methods. In the case of Liverpool, these are the bank cards that participate in the store’s discounts and promotions.

Liverpool: During November, for every purchase greater than 2,500 pesos made with your Liverpool Cards, you can participate for one of the two BYD cars and more than 100,000 pesos in wallets. Enter My Credit from liverpool.com.mx or Liverpool Pocket and register for the promo.

BBVA: Buy in cash, earn double points and start paying in March 2024 at 3 MSI when paying with a BBVA Credit Card.

Banamex: 15% bonus on purchases from MSI (if the cardholder receives their payroll at Citibanamex), or 10% on monthly purchases without interest when paying with a Citibanamex Credit Card.

Scotiabank: 15% bonus on purchases when paying with a Scotiabank Credit Card and get an additional 10% when you port your payroll.

Santander: 12% Cashback on single-display purchases when paying with a Santander Credit Card + 5% additional when paying with a Santander Digital Credit Card.

Banorte: Get up to 90 thousand bonuses on accumulated purchases when paying with a Banorte Credit Card. If you have your payroll in Banorte, get an additional 10% on top of what you already receive.

