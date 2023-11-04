There is less and less time until the Good End begins and this is why stores have decided to start with discounts. Liverpool offers a large number of products on sale at this time and if you like video games this is a good opportunity to purchase the console you wanted so much.

Whether you prefer Xbox, Playstation o Nintendo, in each of these consoles and in their video games you can find a large number of offers. You just need to enter the website Liverpool and start choosing what you like the most.

825 GB PS5 console bundle edition

If you prefer the console Sony You can purchase it with a convenient discount so that you can enjoy the most recent titles such as Final Fantasy XVI o Spider Man 2.

Xbox series X 1TB bundle edition console

If you opt for the console Microsoft You will also find a great discount so you can start enjoying the benefits of Game Pass.

Nintendo Switch OLED 64GB console

The newest console Nintendo It is, without a doubt, the one with the best discount since you can buy it almost half the price.

