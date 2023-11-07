He Singles day or singles day is celebrated on November 11th every year. It is a celebration originated in China to respond to Valentine’s Day. That date was chosen because the number 1 represents independence and individuality.

This event turns out to be an opportunity for single people to pamper themselves and treat themselves. In Liverpool Exclusive discounts are offered on a wide range of products on this date.

The participating items this season range from the fashion and accessories category to technology and beauty, both for physical and online stores and for all payment methods. On this occasion, The promotions will be valid from November 10 to 12, 2023so it is a good purchase opportunity prior to The good end.

The discounts will reach up to 40% on participating items or up to 25% with deferred payments over 9 months without interest.

