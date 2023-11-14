Just a few days before the start of The Good End 2023the department store Liverpool is offering incredible discounts on all its productsso today we show you the must-haves for skin care.

Broadly speaking, a facial skin care routine should include:

Micellar water to remove makeup. Soap to clean. Facial mask. Use of serum to clarify and unify tone. Using facial serum with hyaluronic acid to soften your skin. Spread retinol cream for wrinkles and acne. Use of moisturizing cream.

Check the discounts available for this type of products

Product Original price Discounted price

Matte effect Micellar Water makeup remover

$800.00

$499.00

Cleansing Gel with Vitamin C + Aloe Vera Skin Care Facial Quotidien 235ml

$415.00

$268.00

Activated Carbon and Clay Detox Mask Skin Care Facial Quotidien 50g

$349.00

$239.00

Retinol serum for face Anti-wrinkle Baba Snail Collagen Collagenic 50 ml

$359.00

$209.00

Anti-aging facial serum that hydrates, smoothes and plumps for day and night Avène Hyaluron

$1,277.00

$1,085.00

Night face cream 3% Retinol Collagen

$359.00

$239.00

Collagen Hyaluronic Acid face cream recommended to moisturize

$369.00

$239.00

Check with an expert what type of product best suits your skin type and needs.

* * * Stay up to date with the news, join our Whatsapp channel * * *

OB

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions