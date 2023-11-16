With less than $500 pesos You can get different models of coats to wear this Christmas. Liverpool It offers you a variety of items that you can get even at a low price, among which it offers coats, accessories and household items to decorate, during these holidays. In addition to getting them at a low price, you can find a wide variety with good quality.

Home furniture

Make your home stand out with decorations beautiful seasonal At a low price. Liverpool offers you in its catalog a wide variety of merchandise for all types of tastes. Among the items you can find are:

Duotone Eskimo Christmas Sphere



Among the seasonal decorations that Liverpool offers you a variety of christmas spheres with two different shades, you can find them in red and white or pink and gold for only $319 pesosBoth have different designs that achieve an attractive visual impact on your decorations. They are also made of resistant plastic which allows them to withstand drops and bumps without damaging or breaking.

Serie de led Dosyu DY-NSC01-(20mts) con “200

The series of led Dosyu DY-NSC01 It has a solar charge lasting approximately up to 8 hours, it also turns on automatically at night and turns off during the day, it has a practical design with a 10 meter copper wire, it is easy to install, has low energy consumptionhigh brightness and energy saving at just $321 pesos.

Coats and accessories

Also with less than $500 pesos you can get coats for cold seasons and accessories that complement your outfit at a low price and excellent quality.

LIEB Basics Women’s Jacket

For only $399 pesos you can dress this beautiful soft and warm polyester jacket, It is available in three different colors: brown, green and blue, in in-stock sizes small, medium, large and extra large. You can select the closest store in Liverpool to pick up the product or there is free shipping throughout Mexico.

Mass Market Folio watch box set for women FMDFI2028



This gift box for women for only $450 pesos, with a discount of more than 50% of its original price Includes a silver-tone 3-hand watch with sparkling details on the bezel and a silver-tone bracelet with clear crystals, a stretch pearl bracelet, and a slim silver-tone bangle with engraved details.

