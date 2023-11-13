If you are looking to shop during The good end, the best thing is that you prepare yourself to know what to buy and that they don’t beat you to it. One of the department stores that will have the best discounts is Liverpoolwho decided to get ahead of this mega event and has made great offers.

In this season of discounts and promotions, Liverpool has stood out for its wide range of products with very low prices. You can buy luxury phones, screens, clothes, bags, jewelry for extremely low costs; but if you want to be a little more austere and not waste so much, Liverpool has things for less than $200 pesos.

Too Petite short sleeve blouse for women

If you are looking for a gift for Christmas or simply changing your wardrobe, this elegant blouse is perfect for you. The best thing is that you can pair it with a casual outfit or elevate it with jewelry.

Precio: $99.50 Mexican pesos

GAP blouse for girl

This pink top for girls is perfect to have this coming spring. The best thing is that it is currently at an irresistible price and with free shipping!

Women’s Loading Wallet

This product went from being in $349.00 pesos to $174.00 pesos, so it can be perfect to advance your Christmas gifts. This wallet is perfect for storing a cell phone, cosmetics or money for a night out.

Stay up to date with the news, join our Whatsapp channel.

MM

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions