With just a few days until the beginning of December, it may be very useful for you to know this section of the department store Liverpool in case you still need any of your Christmas shopping.

The department store has a kind of outlet digital in which it exclusively offers clearance products. Depending on the number of items, discounts can reach up to 70%.

As these are the last pieces in the store, the variety is extensive and diverse. The products can range from clothing, different electronics such as cell phones and even household appliances.

It should be noted that in this section of the store you will find the latest pieces available, so if an item is of interest, it would be advisable to buy it quickly, since The offers usually do not last long.

It is important to update the website day by day and hour by hour, since The catalog and discounts appear as time progresses.

What items are there right now?

As of today there are only three items in the clearance section.

The most interesting discount is for a DISA electric oven. The discount for this product is 66%, from $4,169.00 to $1,399.00 pesos.

