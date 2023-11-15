In the last weeks, Liverpool has offered very diverse offers in all its departments to receive Buen Finwhen it comes to video games there are also very good opportunities.

On this occasion, this department store has a great discount that will benefit all PlayStation fans with a lower price and free shipping in all of Mexico.

This console is the 500 gigabyte PlayStation 4 Slim, which is priced at $10.929 Mexican pesos, but with an offer that reduces its value to only $6,999.

Even with the years that this console has been on the market, it can offer a great gaming experience that continues to adjust to some of the latest releases within the industry. If you are not convinced about purchasing a PlayStation 5 then this may be the option you can opt for.

