December is just around the corner and with that month comes the Christmas season where many seek to surprise their friends and family with incredible gifts, they know this. Liverpool and that is why has put one of the favorite jewelry brands of many with up to 50 percent off.

It is nothing more and nothing less than PANDORA, a brand recognized worldwide for its beautiful accessories and its extensive line of jewelry, products that you can find in this department store for half of their original price. This makes it the perfect opportunity to advance the Christmas gifts you have in mind.

Thanks to the popularity it has gained over the years, PANDORA has increased its sales, with 2022 being the year with the greatest growth and according to its own report last year it obtained sales of more than 26 million Danish crowns, the equivalent to more than three million dollars.

PANDORA products with a 50% discount

Pandora Hoop Earrings Rose Hearts

Made with a unique alloy of metals, with low alloy silver and copper with a 14k rose gold coating.

You can take them at a cost of 2,392 pesos.

P925 Silver Pandora Rose Wishing Bone Ring with Tiara

The stackable wishbone ring has five clear cubic zirconia stones set in a claw shape that form a delicate tiara on top.

Currently, it costs 1,245 pesos.

Pandora Moments silver bracelet with polished finish

You can purchase this bracelet from the Pandora Moments collection at a cost of 3,827.

Pandora Shine Flower Stem P925 Silver Necklace

Create two looks in one with this reversible Pandora Shine necklace. Designed with 18k gold plated sterling silver.

Currently, it costs 4,307 pesos.

Pandora bracelet with rose gold plating finish

Get this bracelet from the Signature collection for 4,307 pesos.

Remember that these discounts apply when purchasing on the store’s virtual platform, liverpool.com.mx.

YC

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions