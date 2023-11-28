We are a few days away from the beginning of December. You may have planned Give an alcoholic drink to an adult or you are looking to bring a bottle to a holiday inn or gathering.

If those are your intentions, you should check out the promotions authorized by the department store. Liverpool in the category of wines and liquors.

An attractive offer is one that has the Tequila crystalline Don Julio 70, one of the favorites of Mexican drinkers. Currently, the 700ml bottle meets a 30 percent discount.

This product is known for its notes of vanilla and caramel, as well as citrus and agave. The alcohol volume is 35 points. Its original cost is $1,129 pesos, but with this promotion it can be purchased for only $790 pesos.

Additionally, Liverpool cardholders can defer purchases for nine monthsbeginning to pay in February 2024.

With other credit cards it will be possible to defer your purchases for up to six months, depending on the bank used.

What other bottles are discounted?

Currently, a preferential price is also offered on Whiskeys. For example, there is the brand bottle Johnnie Walker Red Label, which went from $420 to $300 pesos; and Jack Daniel’swhich is currently sold at a price of $384 pesos.

It is important to check the availability of the products and know if the purchase will be picked up in store or you will decide to use store shipping as appropriate.

