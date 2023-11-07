He Good end It is getting closer and that is why it is worth thinking about how to use our money for the arrival of the promotions. Various stores will be offering a large number of offers that buyers will be able to take advantage of according to their interests.

The best thing about this is that Liverpool decided to go ahead and that is why, from this moment, you can now find very diverse discounts in this department store.

In the case of televisions, Liverpool is offering a big discount on a Full HD screen. If this falls within your options for this good purpose, you will immediately be able to see the details to take into account when purchasing this item.

This screen has a resolution 1980×1080has a 50% discount and you can even pay it over nine months without interest with a value of only 3 thousand 500 pesos.

This screen is a 32-inch Hisense LED (model 32A4KV) which has an original price of 7 thousand 299 pesos. The screen is compatible with Wi-Fi and can be connected to other devices, it even has access to streaming services such as Amazon Prime, Disney+, HBO, Netflix, Star+, among others.

