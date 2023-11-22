A few days before the start of Black Friday and after having concluded the offers for He Good endthe department store Liverpool continues to publish attractive offers for this year’s Christmas shopping.

This time it is a smartphone model from the brand Samsungone of the most important production companies in the cell phone industry.

The model with the biggest discount is the Samsung Galaxy S21+ AMOLED 6.7 Unlocked to integrate with any telephone company. The discount is 65% of its original price of $32,000, so the reduction is up to $21,000, for a final price of $11,000 pesos.

The device has a recording capacity of 128 GB, a 64 MP main camera, 8K video recording and a high-resolution Dynamic AMOLED 2X type screen. The article has a rating of 4.8 stars out of 5, so It has proven quality.

