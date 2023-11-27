Because ofl Cyber Mondaythe department store Liverpool has been publishing today Monday, November 27, 2023 different promotions in the categories of electronic equipment.
In this case it is a Smartphone released from the Lanix brand in two different types of combo: the first with a portable charger and the other with Bluetooth headphones. The difference in price between them is less than $50 pesosso the purchase choice is up to the consumer’s taste.
The cellular equipment has a 5-inch screen, a 5 MP main camera and a 2 MP secondary camera. It is built with a 1.3 GHz speed processor and a recording capacity of 32 GB.
The smartphone on offer is the equipment Lanix X560 IPS 5 in blue and Its price ranges from $5,425.00 to $1,425.00 or $1,458.00 pesos, depending on the buyer’s choice.
