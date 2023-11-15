We are just a few days away from the start of The good end, the commercial season that promises the most discounts. On this occasion it is designated to happen until the days November 17, 18, 19 and 20, 2023, but this has not stopped Liverpool to offer attractive discounts starting today, Wednesday, November 11.

What products can you buy for less than $500 pesos?

These are the items that appear on the Liverpool portal with less than $500 pesos:

Product Image Original price Discount price

Christmas decorative reindeer Christmas Spirit

$499.00

$299.40

Haus Holidays Leaf Christmas Ornament

$249.00

$149.40

Haus Holidays Christmas decorative wooden nutcracker

$749.00

$449.40

Haus Holidays Christmas garland with tassels 125 cm

$239.00

$143.40

Haus Holidays plastic Christmas decorative nutcracker

$709.00

$425.40

Sphere Haus Holidays

$209.00

$125.40

Haus Holidays Deer Sphere

$229.00

$137.40

Esfera Haus Holidays Love

$189.00

$113.40

Christmas Spirit Round Shaped Sphere

$335.00

$201.00

Haus Holidays Christmas Tree Tip

$499.00

$269.40

Haus Holidays Christmas decorative pine tree made of wood

$699.00

$419.40

With these products you can purchase home decoration to celebrate Christmas at the best prices.

* * * Stay up to date with the news, join our Whatsapp channel * * *

OB

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions