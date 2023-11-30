There is no doubt that Liverpool likes to pamper its customers with the best products in any of its departments and this is the case in the cell phone and technology area, since It has Samsung Galaxy models with a discount of up to 6 thousand pesos.

Samsung is among the best technology and electronics companies worldwide thanks to the production of a wide range of products, including smartphones, of which the Samsung Galaxy line is the best known for its products ranging from range down to more sophisticated models.

And Liverpool precisely has three models of this line with prices that you should take advantage ofsince they will only be available for a limited time, below we share with you what they are.

Samsung Galaxy A14 LCD

It has a 90 Hz Full HD+ screen and 4 GB of RAM along with 128 GB of internal storage and a 50 megapixel triple camera.

Its original price is 7,555 pesos, but you can buy it for only 3,555 pesos and the best thing is that it comes in a combo, well Includes a charger adapter and Honor choice x3 wireless headphones.

Samsung Galaxy A33 AMOLED

This smartphone has a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen, it also has an octa-core processor with 6 GB and 128 GB of internal storage and a quad rear camera.

It can be yours for 5,476 pesos when its original price is 9,476, plus Includes Honor choice x5 headphones.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Dynamic AMOLED 2X

It has a 6.6-inch screen and Full HD+ resolution that also It comes with a stabilizer included.

The cost of this cell phone went from 22,799 to 16,499 pesos. It is important to note that this Samsung product is refurbished.

Don’t miss the incredible prices that Liverpool has on this brand of cell phones and remember that these promotions are valid when purchasing directly from the online store liverpool.com.mx.

YC

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions