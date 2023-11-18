Liverpool is offering multiple discounts for The Good End 2023which will be held until November 20 of this year. Among the offers, discounts in the wine and spirits area stand out, both for physical stores and for online purchases.

These days, buyers take advantage of the offers to get their Christmas gifts in advance, however, These discounts may serve to advance the inns.

If you are looking to accompany your festivities with these bottles, check out the special discounts. Here we show you some options available for Tequilas y Whiskeys.

Cheaper tequilas

Zibarita reposado tequila 250 ml from $289 to $163 pesos. Zibarita aged tequila 750 ml from $649 to $351 pesos. Zibarita Tequila white type 750 ml from $700 to $349 pesos.

Most requested tequilas

Maestro Dobel Diamante Cristalilno Reposado Tequila from $819 to $573.30 pesos. Tequila Don Julio 70 crystalline type of 700 ml from $1,129 to $790.30 pesos. Gran Centenario Reposado Tequila from $339 to $237.30 pesos. Tequila 1800 Añejo crystalline type of 700 ml from $915 to $640.50 pesos.

Cheaper whiskeys

Whisky scotch Black & White Blended 200 ml de $79 a $55.30 pesos.

Whisky scotch Passport de $249 a $174.30 pesos.

Scotch Black & White Blended 700 ml de $279 a $195.30 pesos.

Most requested whiskeys

J Walker Red Label Scotch Whiskey from $429 to $300.30 pesos. J walker Black Label Scotch Whiskey The great party of Mexico from $1,179 to $825.30 pesos. Jack Daniels Whiskey from $549 to $384.30 pesos. Scotch Buchanans Deluxe 12 Blended from $989 to $692.30 pesos.

