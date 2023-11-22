We are in the Christmas shopping season and the main commercial stores still have offers and discounts on several of their products and services.

They are currently being offered at hammer price a product that Federal Consumer Protection Agency (Profeco) declared it as one of the best rated for its durability.

Among 33 types of sheets from 16 different brands, the Profeco highlighted the sheet product Dalfioriwhich are at hammer price in the store Liverpool. This product stood out for its resistance to use, fabric finishes and construction, in addition to its 100% cotton thread content.

ESPECIAL / LIVERPOOL

Prices in the individual size range from $799.00 to $639.20 pesos. While for the King Size the discount leaves the price from $1,249.00 to $999.20 pesos.

ESPECIAL / LIVERPOOL

