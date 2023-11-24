He Black Friday started today, Friday, November 24. This is the most important shopping season in the USAHowever, the promotions and discounts are not limited to that nation.

Different brands participate in the commercial event to continue promoting purchases started a week ago by He Good end. Many of these brands will also offer special prices. next Monday, November 27 for Cyber ​​Monday.

Among the participating businesses is Liverpoolwhich is offering three interesting products at very attractive prices.

What products would be worth checking out?

We give you a brief guide to three products that can be very attractive, however, the list can continue, as the offers will be updated throughout today.

40 Inch Full HD Qtouch LED Smart TV Screen QN4023

It is a Smart TV with Full HD resolution and up to two HDMI ports so it can be used to watch your movies and series from different streaming platforms and play video games.

The final price is $3,999.00 pesos that can be paid in 6 months without interest.

Apple MacBook Air 13 pulgadas HD M1 apple 8 GB RAM 256 GB SSD

It is the notebook with the greatest portability as it is thin, light and aesthetic. It features Apple’s M1 chip and an ultra-fast CPU. The cash price is $14,949.35 and cannot be purchased with any other payment method.

Oppo Reno10 5G AMOLED 6.7-inch AT&T

To use this quality smartphone, you must have a number registered with AT&T telephony, it has 256 GB of internal memory and a high resolution screen. It can be purchased at $7,839.20 pesos or calculate it for up to 20 months without interest.

You might be interested in: Black Friday: Gift cards or fake orders? avoid these and other scams

* * * Stay up to date with the news, join our Whatsapp channel * * *

OB

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions