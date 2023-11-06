The department store Liverpool is characterized by offering good quality products, in addition to having highly recognized brands in all its departments, from technology to home products.

This store is also characterized by pampering its customers with incredible discounts, That is why on this occasion we share with you the best 5 rooms with unmissable offers. If you were waiting for a good time to remodel your home with new furniture, don’t miss the opportunity to purchase it in Liverpool.

5 rooms with discounts of up to 15 thousand pesos

Makora linen 2-piece room

This room provides a feeling of relaxation and comfort, it is a perfect combination between comfort and sophistication. Available in pink, grey, light grey, navy blue, yellow and chocolate.

It can be yours for 18,990 when its original price was 29,990.

Left modular room Moblum Rain of fabric

This L-shaped room includes a 2-seater sofa and a long armchair, a backrest with eight reversible cushions in two colors with padding made of fibers and laminated delcron. In addition, two decorative cushions that provide greater comfort.

Its original price is 31 thousand 372, however, You can take advantage of Liverpool’s offer and purchase it at a cost of 18,899 pesos.

Valpino Design Boston Nordic style pine wood sofa

Sofa with a Nordic style and a silver finish that will give you the comfort you need for a relaxing day at home. This Available in a wide variety of colors ranging from blue to redso you can combine it with the walls of your home.

You can purchase it for 13,209 pesos.

Polyester Gasaru Tana Modular Room

If you have a large space in your home, then this room is perfect for you and so that all your visitors can occupy it thanks to its spaciousness.

Its cost went from 26,499 to 13,249, making it a room with a good discount.

Sala modular Makora Cosmo

This room has reversible velvet beehive airflex foam technology, which gives you the opportunity to adapt your armchairs with 3 positions that allow you to rest if necessary.

Available in blue, purple, pink, chocolate and light gray. Get it for only 14,990 pesos.

All promotions are currently only available through the Liverpool website.

