We are one week away from the start of The good end, the most anticipated buying and selling season of the year in Mexico. However, if your intention is to advance your Christmas shopping or you want to get quality products at auction pricescheck this note because Liverpool has released a shocking discount.

3 Invicta Pro Diver watches

Invicta is a watch brand founded in 1837 in Switzerland. He is currently based in Florida, United Statesand is recognized for her collaborations with American athletes such as Jason Taylorfrom NFLo Shaqiulle O’Neal, from NBA.

The watches that Liverpool has put up for auction are models 26970, 26971 and 26972. All of them with stainless steel extension and water resistance of 200 m.

The original price for each unit is $5,999.00 pesoshowever At this moment they are only $1,449.00 pesos, which represents a decrease of just over 75%. The promotion is valid for both physical and virtual stores.

