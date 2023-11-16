A few days before the start of The good endthe department store Liverpool It has auction discounts for some household appliances. Check the characteristics of the products, since The promotion will continue for the weekend of offers and discounts.

Fridge

The equipment with the best offer within the refrigerator category is from the Hisense brand. 18 feet in sizeeither. It has inverter and no frost technology.

The final price is $16,799.52 pesos compared to the original of $34,999.00, which means a discount of more than 50%.

Other promotions applicable to the purchase are:

Washing machine

The Hisense automatic washing machine has a load capacity of 23 kg. This equipment has a powerful motor with the capacity to wash large clothes. The discount is 52% from $22,999.00 pesos to $11,039.52.

Other promotions applicable to the purchase are:

46% discount for 9 months without interest with participating credit cards. 52% more payment until February in dispersion of 48 monthly payments with Liverpool credit cards.

Grill

The DISA Home grill is practical, built-in and has a lot of power. It has programmed functions for boiling, frying and cooking soup, as well as an energy saving mode. Its automatic function to adjust power and cooking time allows you to program your meals. Requires pans with a ferromagnetic base

The auction price dropped from $2,640.00 to $1,299.00 pesos.

Blender

With a simple and elegant design, the Philips blender has a power of 1200 W for 12 speeds.

It can be paid in 3 to 6 months without interest depending on the credit card with which the purchase is made.

