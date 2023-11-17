The Good End 2023 It already started. The best brands, stores and products are offering important promotions and discounts until next November 20.

In this case, the department store Liverpool has placed an offer of at least 50% discount on these 8 Smart TV screens.

Product Original Price Price Good End Image Screen LG LED Smart TV 43 inches 4k/uhd 43ur7800psb with WebOs $12,999.00

$5,999.00

Pantalla LG QNED Smart TV de 55 inches 4K/UHD 55QNED75SRA $23,999.00

$10,999.00

TCL UHD smart TV 65-inch 4K/Ultra HD 65S454 screen with Google TV $21,499.00

$9,999.00

Pantalla LG QNED Smart TV de 65 Pulgadas 4K/UHD 65QNED75SRA $39,999.00

$14,998.95

LG Nanocell Smart TV 43-inch 4K/UHD 43nano77sra screen with WebOs $17,999.00

$7,999.00

LG QNED 65-inch 4K smart tv 65QNED90SQA with WebOS $49,9

$19,998.90

LG 50-inch 4K/UHD Smart TV screen 50QNED75SRA $21,999.00

$8,999.00

LG QNED Smart TV 75 Inch 4K Screen 75QNED90SQA $79,999.00

$34,999.00

The offer will be available until Monday, November 20 or while supplies last. The discount can be taken advantage of with different payment methods. Even with Liverpool cards, you can start paying until February 2024. The rest of the cards have interest-free months.

Home delivery is free. Extended warranties can also be purchased at an additional cost.

