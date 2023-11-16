Liverpool is known for selling high-quality products and also for pampering its customers. with the best brands in all its departments, from perfumery to furniture. In addition, seeks to offer a variety of benefits to those most loyal customers.

Among the benefits that the store grants to its most frequent consumers and to those who are new, are discounts on first purchases and below we tell you how you can get it and how much it applies.

How much is the discount that Liverpool grants on your first purchase?

It is nothing more and nothing less than an additional 10% discount on your first day of shopping, according to information provided by the same department store, said discount applies as long as you pay with the Liverpool Card.

They also add that this benefit that they give you on your first day of purchases will be valid over the credit limit and/or the available limit of the account held during that day. Additionally, this discount is in addition to any promotion.

It is valid when purchasing at liverpool.com.mx and group boutiquesexcept for the following brands Sfera, Urban Decay, Kiehl’s, NYX and MAC.

Although there are discounts that apply to most of the store’s departments, This 10 percent discount on your first day of purchases is not applicable on:

Wines and Spirits Sweets Fragrances Cosmetics SPA BX Starbucks Virtual Commerce Trend Restaurant Gourmet Corner Jewelry Fashion PIF Travel Insurance Company Qualiti Insurance Iag Cellular Insurance Motorcycle Insurance Mafre Insurance Tepeyac Mortgage Credit

If you are a lover of this department store, now you know that you can be eligible for a discount on your first day of shopping as long as you have your Liverpool Card.

YC

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions